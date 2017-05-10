LCSO captain reprimanded for working ...

LCSO captain reprimanded for working special details during shifts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: NBC2 News

A captain with the Lee County Sheriff's Office was reprimanded for working special details during his regular work hours, shifting his time against department policy. Powell allegedly clocked into work at the sheriff's office but then worked a special detail assignment, getting paid by the town of Fort Myers Beach for extra traffic and security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should plastic straws be banned on Fort Myers B... 2 hr Queenie 1
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 13 hr Slow dancer 6
Smoking prohibited inside at the Cottage Bar. 18 hr Bar man 1
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... 21 hr bike night patron 2
Review: One Price Optical (Jun '12) Sat Andy Sievert 5
Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT... Sat Party man 1
News Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues Sat Outdoorist 1
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC