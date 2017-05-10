LCSO captain reprimanded for working special details during shifts
A captain with the Lee County Sheriff's Office was reprimanded for working special details during his regular work hours, shifting his time against department policy. Powell allegedly clocked into work at the sheriff's office but then worked a special detail assignment, getting paid by the town of Fort Myers Beach for extra traffic and security.
