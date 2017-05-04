Fort Myers Beach to replace 75 two-year-old parking meters
Fort Myers Beach Town Council has agreed to buy new parking meters using taxpayer funds for the second time in as many years. In 2014, the Public Works Department asked the town to replace 75 meters that were more than a decade old, but the meters didn't work when they were installed.
