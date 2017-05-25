Estero Boulevard project moving on to second phase
Segment one of a multimillion dollar Estero Boulevard improvement project is wrapping up, and crews are moving on to segment two, which runs from Lovers Lane southeast to Madera Road. The first phase of reFresh Estero Boulevard took place near downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|1 hr
|Maria
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|8 hr
|Prince John
|18
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Sun
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 31
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 31
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|May 31
|Boyfriend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC