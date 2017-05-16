At Doc Ford's, Yucatan Shrimp is described on the menu as shrimp in a dressing of real butter, mild Colombian chilies, fresh cilantro and key lime juice. Drench shrimp in buttery sambal sauce At Doc Ford's, Yucatan Shrimp is described on the menu as shrimp in a dressing of real butter, mild Colombian chilies, fresh cilantro and key lime juice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.