Coast Guard, Lee EMS, medevac man from sailboat

The Coast Guard and Lee County EMS medevacked a 28-year-old man from a sailboat near Estero Bay Tuesday after the Coast Guard received a report that the man was suffering from abdominal pains. The rescue began at 8:52 a.m. after watch standers from Sector St. Petersburg received a report from Station Fort Myers Beach via Marine Emergency Response Team Activation stating the man was in need of medical assistance.

