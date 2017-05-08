Coast Guard, Lee EMS, medevac man from sailboat
The Coast Guard and Lee County EMS medevacked a 28-year-old man from a sailboat near Estero Bay Tuesday after the Coast Guard received a report that the man was suffering from abdominal pains. The rescue began at 8:52 a.m. after watch standers from Sector St. Petersburg received a report from Station Fort Myers Beach via Marine Emergency Response Team Activation stating the man was in need of medical assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|1 hr
|Boyfriend
|19
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|1 hr
|Boyfriend
|9
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Apr 27
|Prince John
|3
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Apr 26
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Apr 26
|Prince John
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC