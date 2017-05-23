Cape man charged with assault

Cape man charged with assault

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

A Cape Coral man is facing assault and battery charges after police say he threatened a man with a gun and then drove into him while leaving an altercation at the Dixie Roadhouse last month. Anthony W. Mann, 24, of 929 S.W. 52nd Street, pointed a handgun at the victim and then drove into him with his vehicle, forcing the victim to hold on to the hood to keep from being run over, a release from the Cape Coral Police Department issued Friday states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 8 hr Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... 12 hr Quitcherbeachin 1
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers Mon ICE man 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
Pool fences May 18 Disgusted 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... May 18 Prince John 4
Bridge heights May 17 Malcolmvella 1
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at May 23 at 2:32PM EDT

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC