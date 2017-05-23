Cape man charged with assault

A Cape Coral man is facing assault and battery charges after police say he threatened a man with a gun and then drove into him while leaving an altercation at the Dixie Roadhouse last month. Anthony W. Mann, 24, of 929 S.W. 52nd Street, pointed a handgun at the victim and then drove into him with his vehicle, forcing the victim to hold on to the hood to keep from being run over, a release from the Cape Coral Police Department issued Friday states.

