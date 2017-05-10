Beachgoers to bring appetite for Fort Myers Beach festival
If you're heading to Fort Myers Beach on Sunday, bring your appetite with you for the 22nd annual Taste of the Beach. A total of 16 restaurants are set up along with vendors from noon until 4 p.m. There will also be live music to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|May 9
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 9
|ICE Man
|23
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 30
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Apr 27
|Prince John
|3
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Apr 26
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Apr 26
|Prince John
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC