Beachgoers to bring appetite for Fort Myers Beach festival

Sunday May 7

If you're heading to Fort Myers Beach on Sunday, bring your appetite with you for the 22nd annual Taste of the Beach. A total of 16 restaurants are set up along with vendors from noon until 4 p.m. There will also be live music to enjoy.

