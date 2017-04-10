The Unlikely Conservationists
'm standing on the 10th floor of a Fort Myers Beach condominium, staring out at 55 acres of wild expanse unlike anything this town has seen before. I'm here with Tom Taege, president of the Estero Bay Improvement Association, and Larry Siebert, who heads the EBIA's maintenance, grounds and security committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16)
|Apr 11
|Leoslittlepecker
|5
|Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th...
|Apr 11
|Swampie
|8
|Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f...
|Apr 10
|Prince John
|1
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|7
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|2
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Apr 9
|Dixie Ladies
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC