New Fort Myers Beach town manager to make $155K
The former Marco Island town manager who resigned with $89,000 in severance pay is once again getting a sweet deal as the Fort Myers Beach town manager. With more than 30 years of experience, Roger Hernstadt will look after the town of Fort Myers Beach, in charge of everything from employees to day to day operations.
