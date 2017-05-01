Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort Myers Beach
There are 2 comments on the Cape Coral Daily Breeze story from Friday Apr 21, titled Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort Myers Beach. In it, Cape Coral Daily Breeze reports that:
The Geib family is not afraid of a challenge. The former Channel Marker restaurant has been a revolving door of restaurants and bars for years, earning its label as "cursed," but new owner Ken Geib knows what to do.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
|
#1 Saturday Apr 22
If what they are talking about is that building on the north side of San Carlos Island that was Dock O'The Bay, Nauti Turtle, Channel Mark's, and so forth, good luck keeping that place open for more than a year! It opens as Nauti Parrot, regardless of effort, it will be a huge, massive miracle if that place is still the Nauti Parrot even 5 years later.
|
#2 Saturday Apr 22
If you have good service you will make it. The last three owners service sucked. Great view
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|King Dek
|10
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Apr 28
|Kgdiesel
|49
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|Apr 27
|Prince John
|3
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Apr 26
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Apr 26
|Prince John
|5
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC