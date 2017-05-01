Nauti Parrot to open second location ...

Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort Myers Beach

There are 2 comments on the Cape Coral Daily Breeze story from Friday Apr 21, titled Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort Myers Beach. In it, Cape Coral Daily Breeze reports that:

The Geib family is not afraid of a challenge. The former Channel Marker restaurant has been a revolving door of restaurants and bars for years, earning its label as "cursed," but new owner Ken Geib knows what to do.

Observer

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Saturday Apr 22
If what they are talking about is that building on the north side of San Carlos Island that was Dock O'The Bay, Nauti Turtle, Channel Mark's, and so forth, good luck keeping that place open for more than a year! It opens as Nauti Parrot, regardless of effort, it will be a huge, massive miracle if that place is still the Nauti Parrot even 5 years later.
hobee

Fort Myers Beach, FL

#2 Saturday Apr 22
If you have good service you will make it. The last three owners service sucked. Great view
