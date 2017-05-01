Fort Myers Beach holds final meeting on bike/pedestrian safety plan
The public had its final chance Wednesday to weigh in on the Fort Myers Beach bike and pedestrian master plan that would make it safer for everyone on Estero Boulevard. "Roads are pretty thin here, so there's not much safe places for us to ride around cars and that sort of thing, especially with all this construction," said bicyclist Jess Marini.
