Fort Myers Beach Chooses Hernstadt

Recognizing the magnitude of the decision regarding who to hire as the community's next CEO, the Town of Fort Myers Beach has taken almost a year to carefully deliberate and search for a candidate to assist them in assuring the community would find the right person for the job. Earlier this week they offered that position to Marco's former City Manager Roger Hernstadt, a professional with over 35 years of experience in Florida municipal government.

