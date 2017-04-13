Fort Myers Beach Chooses Hernstadt

Thursday Apr 13

Recognizing the magnitude of the decision regarding who to hire as the community's next CEO, the Town of Fort Myers Beach has taken almost a year to carefully deliberate and search for a candidate to assist them in assuring the community would find the right person for the job. Earlier this week they offered that position to Marco's former City Manager Roger Hernstadt, a professional with over 35 years of experience in Florida municipal government.

