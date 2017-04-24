Fmr Marco Island city manager gets Fort Myers Beach job
The former Marco Island city manager who quit his job after a contentious term is the new town manager of Fort Myers Beach. Roger Hernstadt asked for more than $100,000 in severance pay from Marco Island because he was worried about getting a new city manager job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|7 min
|Prince John
|5
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
|Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My...
|Apr 22
|hobee
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Apr 22
|Rockade man
|5
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Apr 21
|King Dek
|9
|Reports of drunk/unruly waitress at Plaka.
|Apr 21
|Shallow Hal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC