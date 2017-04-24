Fmr Marco Island city manager gets Fo...

Fmr Marco Island city manager gets Fort Myers Beach job

Friday Apr 14 Read more: NBC2 News

The former Marco Island city manager who quit his job after a contentious term is the new town manager of Fort Myers Beach. Roger Hernstadt asked for more than $100,000 in severance pay from Marco Island because he was worried about getting a new city manager job.

