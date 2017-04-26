Five days of film at Fort Myers Beach

Five days of film at Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. Independent film fans and filmmakers are welcomed at the 11th annual Fort Myers Beach Film Festival starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. The five-day event will show nearly 40 films that cover a wide range of tastes.

