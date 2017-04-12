DUI arrest made in Fort Myers Beach t...

DUI arrest made in Fort Myers Beach truck crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. The man accused of driving a truck into a Times Square storefront Monday had a blood-alcohol level of .417, more than five times the legal limit of .08, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) Apr 11 Leoslittlepecker 5
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... Apr 11 Swampie 8
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Apr 10 Prince John 1
Trump is Totally Unqualified Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 7
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 2
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Apr 9 Dixie Ladies 15
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC