Developer unveils plans for new Fort ...

Developer unveils plans for new Fort Myers Beach condos

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

London Bay Homes, a Naples-based development company, unveiled their plans Thursday night for Grand View at Bay Beach, an 11-story condominium tower. The high-rise, which would include 58 units, will be built off Bay Beach Lane on the southern part of the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reports of drunk/unruly waitress at Plaka. 45 min Shallow Hal 6
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 1 hr DIANA 48
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... 23 hr ICE MAN 2
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 23 hr ICE MAN 7
How to unblock someone on Facebook. 23 hr ICE MAN 5
News Stranger in Cape 'stranger danger' case comes f... Apr 17 ICE MAN 4
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 16 Prince John 4
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC