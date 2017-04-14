Developer unveils plans for new Fort Myers Beach condos
London Bay Homes, a Naples-based development company, unveiled their plans Thursday night for Grand View at Bay Beach, an 11-story condominium tower. The high-rise, which would include 58 units, will be built off Bay Beach Lane on the southern part of the island.
