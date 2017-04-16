Body found in water off Fort Myers Beach

Body found in water off Fort Myers Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. A body was found in the water Sunday morning off Bowditch Point Park, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession... 6 hr Prince John 3
help.. looking for Addis family Wed Needing info 1
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Wed Prince John 5
News Should popular vote replace electoral college i... Apr 24 R12 Freon 49
News Mandatory one-day watering Apr 22 ICE MAN 1
News Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My... Apr 22 hobee 2
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Apr 22 Rockade man 5
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC