Body found in water off Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. A body was found in the water Sunday morning off Bowditch Point Park, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission official said.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic stop results in drug, weapon possession...
|6 hr
|Prince John
|3
|help.. looking for Addis family
|Wed
|Needing info
|1
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Prince John
|5
|Should popular vote replace electoral college i...
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|49
|Mandatory one-day watering
|Apr 22
|ICE MAN
|1
|Nauti Parrot to open second location on Fort My...
|Apr 22
|hobee
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Apr 22
|Rockade man
|5
