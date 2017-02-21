Where to Go for Farm-to-Table Eating
Pasture & Pearl : Expect the unexpected, like baked oysters with yuzu butter and lentils with smoked cauliflower and grape relish, at this just-opened elegant getaway for food lovers. pastureandpearl.com Jack's Farm to Fork : The kitchen team has undergone recent changes, but the Pink Shell Resort is carrying on the mission conceived a year ago for a fine-dining experience with an eclectic mix of influences - all with wide-open views of the Gulf.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mon
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|Pine island lane
|Sun
|Sally kay
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 3
|Joan Polito
|43
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
