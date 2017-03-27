TSA Precheck signups available on For...

TSA Precheck signups available on Fort Myers Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A Transportation Security Administration vehicle will be parked through Thursday at Santini Marina Plaza on 7205 Estero Blvd. Inside, agents will step registrants through the sign-up process for TSA Precheck, an expedited screening program that lets approved travelers get through airport security lines faster. TSA Precheck promises to move enrollees through airport security in five minutes at the 180 airports around the country where the program is in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cape or Ft Myers? (Aug '08) 12 hr lbeck0614 49
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... Thu Dating advisory 1
News Proposed mining concerns some Estero residents Apr 6 Youdy Gorshi 1
Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down... Apr 4 Joe Schmoe 2
Merging onto Veterans..a tutorial DUHHH Apr 2 Drive right or go... 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 31 Youdy Gorshi 15
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 30 Chris 47
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at April 08 at 5:36PM EDT

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC