TSA Precheck signups available on Fort Myers Beach
A Transportation Security Administration vehicle will be parked through Thursday at Santini Marina Plaza on 7205 Estero Blvd. Inside, agents will step registrants through the sign-up process for TSA Precheck, an expedited screening program that lets approved travelers get through airport security lines faster. TSA Precheck promises to move enrollees through airport security in five minutes at the 180 airports around the country where the program is in place.
