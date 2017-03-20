Suspect sought in Metro Pkwy. bank robbery
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the suspect who walked into Capital Bank, 12205 Metro Pkwy., shortly after 3:30 p.m. Deputies say the suspect implied he was armed and demanded cash, but he never displayed a weapon. He left the bank less than two minutes later, heading in an unknown direction.
