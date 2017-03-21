Study finds no new solutions to Fort ...

Study finds no new solutions to Fort Myers Beach traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Words that express what it's like to sit in San Carlos Boulevard traffic could also be used to describe the effort to alleviate the miles-long backups that have frustrated beachgoers for years. A recent 18-month, $1 million Florida Department of Transportation study recommended road improvements that town leaders say they've already considered and rejected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shells 7 hr snowbird7570 5
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Mar 21 Ice Man 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires Mar 19 clyde 3
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! Mar 15 Slow dancer 4
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Mar 12 Party man 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 8 Vicky 44
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... Mar 6 Dangerous woman w... 1
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC