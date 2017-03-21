Study finds no new solutions to Fort Myers Beach traffic
Words that express what it's like to sit in San Carlos Boulevard traffic could also be used to describe the effort to alleviate the miles-long backups that have frustrated beachgoers for years. A recent 18-month, $1 million Florida Department of Transportation study recommended road improvements that town leaders say they've already considered and rejected.
