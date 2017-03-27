Sawicki talks about Cape mayoral job, future
For the last three years, Marni Sawicki has helped lead Southwest Florida's largest city as its first female mayor. "We've moved to the city forward, and it wasn't just me, we had a very strong council," Sawicki said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|Chris
|47
|Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|packerted
|49
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Mar 26
|Ice Man
|13
|Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16)
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|3
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Mar 26
|Prince John
|14
|Shells
|Mar 24
|snowbird7570
|5
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Ice Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC