Pine Island residents to take next step in incorporation
Incorporation of Pine Island is economically feasible, however, the budget on which it could operate as a city would be rather "skinny." That didn't stop the residents of Greater Pine Island to vote almost unanimously to go ahead to the next step of the incorporation process during the Greater Pine Island Civic Association meeting Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|Vicky
|44
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mar 6
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|Pine island lane
|Mar 5
|Sally kay
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
