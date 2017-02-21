Pine Island residents to take next st...

Pine Island residents to take next step in incorporation

16 hrs ago

Incorporation of Pine Island is economically feasible, however, the budget on which it could operate as a city would be rather "skinny." That didn't stop the residents of Greater Pine Island to vote almost unanimously to go ahead to the next step of the incorporation process during the Greater Pine Island Civic Association meeting Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.

