Now is the time

Now is the time

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

For the first time in more than two decades, the Cape Coral municipal ballot will not include an incumbent in the mayor's race. Citing the desire to concentrate on her marketing company, Mayor Marni Sawicki told constituents last week that she will not seek a second term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) 7 hr Chris 47
Thinking of moving to SW FLA, like Cape Coral, ... (Jul '10) 10 hr packerted 49
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Mar 26 Ice Man 13
Just what is even the point with line dancing a... (Aug '16) Mar 26 Prince John 3
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mar 26 Prince John 14
Shells Mar 24 snowbird7570 5
News Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07) Mar 21 Ice Man 4
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC