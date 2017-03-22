Lee County woman in top 48 on 'The Voice'
A Lee County woman is one of 48 contestants headed to the battle rounds that start Monday night on "The Voice." Sheena Brook, 33, calls Fort Myers Beach home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shells
|8 hr
|Ice Man
|4
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Mar 15
|Slow dancer
|4
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 8
|Vicky
|44
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mar 6
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC