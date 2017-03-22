Lee County woman in top 48 on 'The Vo...

Lee County woman in top 48 on 'The Voice'

Monday Mar 20

A Lee County woman is one of 48 contestants headed to the battle rounds that start Monday night on "The Voice." Sheena Brook, 33, calls Fort Myers Beach home.

