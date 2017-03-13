Fort Myers Beach native wins way onto...

Fort Myers Beach native wins way onto 'The Voice'

Fort Myers Beach native Sheena Brook will compete in season 12 of NBC's The Voice after an incredible performance on the hit show. The singer and songwriter turned Adam Levin's chair with a cover of Sugarland's popular tune "Baby Girl" during Tuesday night's blind audition episode.

