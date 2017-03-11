Fort Myers Beach Lions Shrimp Festiva...

Fort Myers Beach Lions Shrimp Festival kicks off

Saturday Mar 11

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Thousands of seafood enthusiasts flocked to the 59th annual Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival Saturday morning.

Fort Myers Beach, FL

