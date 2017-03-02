FEMA proposes flood map change in Fort Myers Beach
Last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency proposed raising the base flood elevation from Flamingo Street to Buccaneer Drive from "VE," meaning the area has a high risk for flooding, to "VA," which is a slightly lower risk. But this could be a costly change for homes and businesses built after 1984, as structures not built at a certain height will pay extra.
