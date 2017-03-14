Developer to submit third Fort Myers Beach hotel proposal

Torgerson, CEO of Naples-based TPI Hospitality, is submitting a new hotel proposal to town staff after he was forced to pull his previous plans a few months ago amid criticism that they were too excessive. This time, he's calling for an A-shaped, mostly one-story hotel on the bay side of Estero Boulevard with the open end facing the road, which will be heavily landscaped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.