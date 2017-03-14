Developer to submit third Fort Myers ...

Developer to submit third Fort Myers Beach hotel proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Torgerson, CEO of Naples-based TPI Hospitality, is submitting a new hotel proposal to town staff after he was forced to pull his previous plans a few months ago amid criticism that they were too excessive. This time, he's calling for an A-shaped, mostly one-story hotel on the bay side of Estero Boulevard with the open end facing the road, which will be heavily landscaped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 19 hr Slow dancer 4
News Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires 19 hr Not happy 1
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Mar 12 Party man 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Mar 8 Vicky 44
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... Mar 6 Dangerous woman w... 1
Pine island lane Mar 5 Sally kay 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 28 Prince John 13
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC