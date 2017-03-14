Developer to submit third Fort Myers Beach hotel proposal
Torgerson, CEO of Naples-based TPI Hospitality, is submitting a new hotel proposal to town staff after he was forced to pull his previous plans a few months ago amid criticism that they were too excessive. This time, he's calling for an A-shaped, mostly one-story hotel on the bay side of Estero Boulevard with the open end facing the road, which will be heavily landscaped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|19 hr
|Slow dancer
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|19 hr
|Not happy
|1
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 8
|Vicky
|44
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mar 6
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|Pine island lane
|Mar 5
|Sally kay
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC