Developer files application for propo...

Developer files application for proposed Fort Myers Beach resort

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. After a couple of failed attempts, the application for a proposed resort downtown is finally awaiting approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, either be friendly to one another, or g... (May '16) 8 hr LEO 477 4
Lesbians should NOT go to Dixie Roadhouse or Th... Sun Dixie Ladies 7
Trump is Totally Unqualified Sun Dixie Ladies 7
People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So... Sun Dixie Ladies 2
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Sun Dixie Ladies 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Sun Dixie Ladies 15
cape or Ft Myers? (Aug '08) Apr 8 lbeck0614 49
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC