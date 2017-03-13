Dancing firefighters draw crowd on beach
An annual spring break tradition involving a group of dancing firefighters is back and delighting beachgoers in Southwest Florida. The Greater Cincinnati Firefighters have returned to Fort Myers Beach for their yearly variety show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Mar 8
|Vicky
|44
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mar 6
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|Pine island lane
|Mar 5
|Sally kay
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC