Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat
A 29-year-old man was medevacked from a commercial fishing vessel 23 miles southwest of Sanibel early Friday morning after he called the Coast Guard for medical assistance. Watch standers from Sector St. Petersburg received the VHF-FM marine band radio call from the captain of the 72-foot Sea Explorer at 4:30 a.m. The caller stated he was experiencing chest pains and was in need of emergency medical attention, a Coast Guard release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Vicky
|44
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Mar 6
|Dangerous woman w...
|1
|Pine island lane
|Mar 5
|Sally kay
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Feb 28
|Prince John
|13
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC