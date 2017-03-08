Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat

A 29-year-old man was medevacked from a commercial fishing vessel 23 miles southwest of Sanibel early Friday morning after he called the Coast Guard for medical assistance. Watch standers from Sector St. Petersburg received the VHF-FM marine band radio call from the captain of the 72-foot Sea Explorer at 4:30 a.m. The caller stated he was experiencing chest pains and was in need of emergency medical attention, a Coast Guard release states.

