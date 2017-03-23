Charity money stolen from Fort Myers ...

Charity money stolen from Fort Myers Beach Moose Lodge

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: NBC2 News

Lee County deputies are investigating after more than $13,000 in cash was stolen from the Moose Lodge near Fort Myers Beach, just hours after the service organization held a fundraiser. Deputies say the thief - or thieves - pried open the the Lodge's back door.

