Charity money stolen from Fort Myers Beach Moose Lodge
Lee County deputies are investigating after more than $13,000 in cash was stolen from the Moose Lodge near Fort Myers Beach, just hours after the service organization held a fundraiser. Deputies say the thief - or thieves - pried open the the Lodge's back door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|11
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|6 hr
|Prince John
|14
|Shells
|Mar 24
|snowbird7570
|5
|Thousands to join Hispanic march (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Ice Man
|4
|Cape Coral residents prepare for more fires
|Mar 19
|clyde
|3
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Mar 15
|Slow dancer
|4
|People who act like jerks are NOT welcome in So...
|Mar 12
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC