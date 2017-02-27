Reactions mixed to Fort Myers Beach water study
The Marine Resource Task Force research, commissioned by town government, concluded the water is safe, but a clean water activist calls the report a "a slap in the face." "Based on our research, the water is fundamentally safe here," said Bill Veach, Chairman of the Marine Resource Task Force.
