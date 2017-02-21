NBC2 Investigators: Who's watching you?

NBC2 Investigators: Who's watching you?

Surveillance cameras allow you to watch over your home or business, but what if we told you that other people might also be watching your camera's feed? It broadcasts hundreds of thousands of private security camera feeds from locations around the world, including Southwest Florida. And they're allowed to broadcast these feeds without asking for your permission.

