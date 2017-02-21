NBC2 Investigators: Who's watching you?
Surveillance cameras allow you to watch over your home or business, but what if we told you that other people might also be watching your camera's feed? It broadcasts hundreds of thousands of private security camera feeds from locations around the world, including Southwest Florida. And they're allowed to broadcast these feeds without asking for your permission.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Feb 19
|Maudezelda
|1
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 12
|Everyones Baby
|3
