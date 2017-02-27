Active investigation shuts down Matan...

Active investigation shuts down Matanzas Pass Bridge

The Matanzas Pass Bridge has been shut down due to an active investigation on Fort Myers Beach, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge are expected to be closed for several hours.

