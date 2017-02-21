21st LCEC tourney benefits United Way

21st LCEC tourney benefits United Way

Anglers from all over the state descend on Southwest Florida each spring to take part in the popular LCEC United Way Fishing Tournament. The 21st tournament is scheduled for April 15 in Pine Island Sound, Charlotte Harbor and surrounding waters, which are some of Southwest Florida's best fishing locations.

