Teen intruder captured after breaking into Fort Myers home
One Fort Myers mom thought it was her husband, but it turned out to be a 17-year-old boy. Lee County deputies say Dallas McPhee crept into the home just off McGregor Boulevard in the middle of the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Thu
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC