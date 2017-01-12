Teen intruder captured after breaking...

Teen intruder captured after breaking into Fort Myers home

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

One Fort Myers mom thought it was her husband, but it turned out to be a 17-year-old boy. Lee County deputies say Dallas McPhee crept into the home just off McGregor Boulevard in the middle of the night.

