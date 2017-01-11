Investigation underway after fire at Fort Myers Beach
Flames scorched the bar area of a rental property complex early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District. 20 firefighters were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to Anchor Inn Cottages on 285 Virginia Ave. The flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to Fire Chief Matt Love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|2 hr
|u m so wee dad did
|8
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|20 hr
|Edith
|2
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Fri
|Robert Neglio
|2
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Jan 17
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Jan 16
|im a genious with...
|2
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC