Investigation underway after fire at ...

Investigation underway after fire at Fort Myers Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Flames scorched the bar area of a rental property complex early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District. 20 firefighters were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to Anchor Inn Cottages on 285 Virginia Ave. The flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to Fire Chief Matt Love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 2 hr u m so wee dad did 8
News Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit... 20 hr Edith 2
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Fri Robert Neglio 2
News Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet... Jan 17 woww 1
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways Jan 16 im a genious with... 2
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC