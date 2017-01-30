Former FMB firefighter pleads guilty, receives 9 year sentence
The former Fort Myers Beach Firefighter accused of having sex with a teenage girl pleaded guilty Monday, a 20th Judicial Circuit official said. 28-year-old Stephen Reynaert was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections, with an additional five years of probation, according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Feb 24
|John Tiki
|3
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Feb 19
|Maudezelda
|1
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|Feb 15
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Feb 12
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 12
|Everyones Baby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC