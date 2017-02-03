Bridge replacement project in Lee Co....

Bridge replacement project in Lee Co. raises concerns for neighbors

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: NBC2 News

For 52 years, the Big Carlos Pass Bridge has taken drivers to and from Fort Myers Beach and Lover's Key State Park. Cracks caused by salt water and aging technology is leading some to push for the construction of a new bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' 8 hr Cuban Coffee 1
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 20 hr Slow dancer 1
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Feb 2 gettingscrewedtoo 6
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Feb 1 Shallow Hal 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Feb 1 Shallow Hal 8
No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16) Feb 1 Qwerty 6
Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant... Jan 31 John Tiki 2
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,236 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC