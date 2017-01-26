Abandoned boats spilling oil off Fort...

Abandoned boats spilling oil off Fort Myers Beach

Friday Jan 13 Read more: NBC2 News

Abandoned boats are spilling oil and human waste off of Fort Myers Beach, and nothing is being done about it. The Coast Guard was there Friday while NBC2 was and said they cleared the water of any oil, but that's when we realized nothing would happen to the boat left behind - or the handful of others just like it still sinking.

