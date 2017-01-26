32nd Festival of the Arts takes place in Cape Coral
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head over to Cape Coral's 32nd annual Festival of the Arts. Hundreds of artists were set up for Southwest Florida's largest art collection, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|14 min
|Winston
|5
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jan 26
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jan 26
|Get A Life
|9
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Jan 25
|ATM advisory
|1
|Naples man arrested after trying to meet up wit...
|Jan 21
|Edith
|2
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 20
|Robert Neglio
|2
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Jan 17
|woww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC