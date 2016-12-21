Shopper Marketplace now inside THe Breeze

To better serve readers and advertisers, the Breeze Newspapers has integrated its Lee County Shopper publication into the news sections of its community newspapers including The Breeze. Readers will find The Shopper's classifieds, service directory ads and obituaries conveniently formatted into easy-to-read, easy-to-find pages that will run in the North Fort Myers Neighbor, Fort Myers Beach Observer/Beach Bulletin, Pine Island Eagle, Lehigh Acres Citizen, Sanibel Captiva Islander/Reporter and the Wednesday and The Breeze weekend editions.

