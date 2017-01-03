Road work blamed for Fort Myers Beach business closures
The salt and humidity can provide a tough environment for bikes on Fort Myers Beach. It's also good business for Island Cycles on Estero Boulevard.
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
