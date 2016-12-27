fmb-water
Activists are demanding the council pay for local water testing as they don't believe the testing done by the Florida Health Department is sufficient. The town council agreed to let the Fort Myers Beach Marine ResourceTask Force take the lead in conducting research about local water testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC