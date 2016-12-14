Ex-Beach firefightera s wife testifies in sex-with-minor case
An underage girl started shaking, crying and getting emotional when her mother confronted her about a suspected sexual relationship she was having with her stepfather, a former Fort Myers Beach firefighter, the mother testified in court Wednesday. The mother described what happened when she began to suspect the relationship between her husband, 28-year-old Stephen Reynaert, and her daughter, who was 13 when the affair began and 14 at the time of Reynaert's arrest in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC