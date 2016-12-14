Ex-Beach firefightera s wife testifie...

Ex-Beach firefightera s wife testifies in sex-with-minor case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

An underage girl started shaking, crying and getting emotional when her mother confronted her about a suspected sexual relationship she was having with her stepfather, a former Fort Myers Beach firefighter, the mother testified in court Wednesday. The mother described what happened when she began to suspect the relationship between her husband, 28-year-old Stephen Reynaert, and her daughter, who was 13 when the affair began and 14 at the time of Reynaert's arrest in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Dec 25 Party man 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 22 FATHITLER 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
News Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent... Dec 19 Prince John 1
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Dec 19 Party man 8
You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06) Dec 19 Wonder why 4
News Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10) Dec 11 Wtenchin247 82
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,081

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC