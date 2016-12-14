Ex-Beach firefightera s wife testifies in sex-with-minor case

An underage girl started shaking, crying and getting emotional when her mother confronted her about a suspected sexual relationship she was having with her stepfather, a former Fort Myers Beach firefighter, the mother testified in court Wednesday. The mother described what happened when she began to suspect the relationship between her husband, 28-year-old Stephen Reynaert, and her daughter, who was 13 when the affair began and 14 at the time of Reynaert's arrest in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.