Estero Blvd. road workers feeling pre...

Estero Blvd. road workers feeling pressure of approaching season

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Workers on the Estero Boulevard improvements will push hard to maximize how much ground they can cover each day before the area is swamped with visitors for the season. Residents and visitors say crews working on more ground in the same amount of time is the only way that's going to happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i'm a money grubbing theif! 16 hr FATHITLER 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
News Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent... Dec 19 Prince John 1
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Dec 19 Party man 8
You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06) Dec 19 Wonder why 4
News Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10) Dec 11 Wtenchin247 82
Anyone own a home built by Latitude26? (Aug '12) Dec 5 David 4
See all Fort Myers Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now

Fort Myers Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC