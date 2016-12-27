Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue Texas family in Charlotte Harbor
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Texas family of four Monday in Charlotte Harbor after they were reported missing aboard their 16-foot boat. Jason Asbury, 36, Brittany Farr, 32, and their two children left for Cayo Costa Monday morning from Windmill Village near Alligator Creek.
