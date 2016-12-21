Changes proposed for 'peeping Tom' laws
As cameras become smaller and less detectable, many us of could be recorded and not even aware, but taking a peeping Tom to court can be tough. "The problem with the existing law is it only has a one-year statute of limitations, and it has to be from the time the crime was committed," Fitzenhagen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC